Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’: Director Reveals What’s in Store for Gi-Hun and Discusses Season 3 Possibilities

Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’: Director Officially Reveals What’s in Store for Gi-Hun and Discusses the Possibility of a Season 3

New fans and Korean drama fans were eager for season 2 after the global success of Squid Game on Netflix.

Fans were curious as to where the storyline could go next after the shocking cliffhanger with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae).

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms that a Squid Game Season 2 is in the works with Netflix, as well as where Gi-hun will be next.

The director also teased fans by revealing that he is in talks with Netflix to develop a third season.

It’s not unusual for K-dramas to end after 16 episodes or one season.

However, the events of Squid Game’s finale prompted some fans to demand a sequel.

By the end of the K-drama, Gi-hun had made peace with the fact that he had won the Games and had devised a plan to spend the prize money wisely.

However, as he prepares to board a plane to visit his daughter in the United States, he notices the Salesman recruiting another player.

Gi-hun was given a wake-up call, and he now realizes that the tragedy and death he has witnessed will continue.

The shattered capitalist society always manages to find a way.

Gi-hun pulls over to the side of the road and dials the number on the calling card as he is about to board the plane.

The Frontman encourages him to live his life to the fullest and visit his daughter.

Instead, Gi-hun exits the plane.

Fans were both surprised and intrigued by the Squid Game finale.

Many fans wondered what Gi-hun could do to stop the system, or if a second season of the Squid Game would instead focus on other key characters.

Why Are Fans of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Split on Its Necessity?

Hwang had no plans to continue the K-drama after its success.

Many fans thought the conclusion fit the larger story about capitalism that the director was trying to tell.

Hwang also mentioned that making the K-drama was exhausting because he had previously worked in the film industry.

The director revealed a storyline for the second season in an interview with AP Entertainment.

According to Soompi, Hwang spoke with KBS and confirmed that the storyline for Squid Game Season 2 is in the works and being discussed with Netflix.

Fans now have a better idea of what to look forward to.

“The story of Seong Gi-hun unraveling [the mysteries of the organization behind the game]will be the center of attention,” Hwang said.

“Season 2’s overall plot will…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.