Season 2 of ‘Superman and Lois’: An ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Takes the Helm to Direct a ‘Big Episode’

Season 2 of ‘Superman and Lois’: A Star from ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Will Direct a ‘Big Episode’

Superman and Lois Season 2 marks the return of the Man of Steel, the world’s best reporter, and their twin sons to The CW.

The first season ended with John Henry Irons’ — and Lois Lane’s doppelgänger’s — daughter crash-landing on the Kent family farm in a cliffhanger.

Clark and Lois appear to be at odds during the family reunion.

In addition, for one episode, a former superhero actor will direct the drama of the family.

Elizabeth Henstridge, a former Agents of SHIELD actor, will direct Superman andamp; Lois Season 2 Episode 7, “Fallout,” which she announced on her Instagram account with a photo of herself on set with the clapperboard for the episode.

“Directing an episode of [Superman andamp; Lois] like haaalllloowe SUPERMAN andamp; LOIS?! This was from our first shot,” Henstridge wrote.

The clapperboard was colossal in size.

I’m at a loss for words.

But I can say that it’s a major episode.”

Henstridge starred in all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD as Jemma Simmons, a biochemist and SHIELD agent.

During her time on the show, she directed her first episode, “As I Have Always Been,” in season 7.

As a result, Henstridge has a bit of experience directing superhero actors.

In addition, many critics and fans consider her Agents of SHIELD episode to be one of the best in the series.

So it’ll be interesting to see what she does in Season 2 with Superman and Lois.

She has come to find out the truth.

Season 2 of SupermanAndLois premieres on The CW tomorrow at 87c! pic.twitter.comjPnnpoy71k

During Superman andamp; Lois Season 2, Elizabeth Henstridge isn’t the only superhero actor working behind the camera.

Episode 2 “The Ties That Bind” is directed by David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle in the Arrowverse.

“Clark opens up to Lois about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help,” according to the synopsis for the hour.

Meanwhile, Lana receives some unexpected news, and Lois and Chrissy’s tensions begin to rise.

Finally, Sarah cancels her plans with Jordan in order to see Natalie.”

Ramsey directed Superman and Lois Season 1 Episode 7, “Man of Steel,” and he also appeared in front of the camera in episode 12 as Diggle.

Tyler Hoechlin stars as Clark KentSuperman in Superman andamp; Lois Season 2’s main cast.

