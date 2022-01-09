Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Where to Watch Season 2 of ‘Superman and Lois’

Season 2 of ‘Superman and Lois’: When Does It Come Out, Who’s in It, and How Can You Watch It?

The Kent family returns to The CW with season 2 after nearly five months since the Superman andamp; Lois Season 1 finale aired.

The next set of Superman andamp; Lois episodes promises to be as thrilling as ever, with new cast members, threats, and intriguing storylines.

And we’ve got everything you’ll need for season 2 right here.

On Tuesday, January 8, the first episode of Superman and Lois Season 2 will air.

At 8 p.m. on November 11, 2022.

ET, formerly The Flash Season 8’s timeslot.

Following that, at 9 p.m., the new superhero series Naomi will premiere.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

Superman and Lois has reclaimed its season 2 timeslot, so it’s safe to assume the network is content to keep it there.

When The Flash Season 8 returns from its midseason break, The CW has no plans to move it to a different night.

Superman and Lois Season 2 has an unknown number of episodes.

It would have 15 episodes if it followed the same formula as its first season.

“Things haven’t been OK for months,” Lois says in the Superman and Lois Season 2 trailer to Clark.

“And I’ve been blaming you,” Clark muses.

Natalie, the daughter of John Henry Irons and Lois Lane from another universe, crash-landed on their farm, he says.

Lois, on the other hand, denies that Natalie’s presence is the source of her discomfort.

Fans will also see Ian Bohen in the video for the first time as Lt.

Mitch Anderson, the Department of Defense’s new leader.

Superman tells him that his allegiance is to the world, not America, because he disagrees with Superman’s methods.

Lois walks in on Jonathan kissing a girl in his room, while Clark struggles with his abilities.

In the second season of Superman and Lois, a lot happens.

(hashtag)SupermanAndLois Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 11 on The CW

Tyler Hoechlin as Clark KentSuperman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing make up the main cast of Superman andamp; Lois Season 2.

Sofia Hasmik, who plays Chrissy Beppo, and Tayler Buck, who plays Natalie Irons, were also promoted to series regulars on The CW…

Smallville's best is coming in one week! #SupermanAndLois Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 11 on The CW.

— Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) January 4, 2022

Being a father can be more rewarding than saving the world to @tylerhoechlin. #SupermanAndLois Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 11 on The CW!

— Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) December 16, 2021

