Season 2 of ‘Sweet Home’: Why Without Song Kang, the K-Drama’s Storyline Will Fail

Sweet Home, a post-apocalyptic horror film set in 2020, is one of Netflix’s most acclaimed Korean dramas.

The K-drama was one of the most popular dramas on Twitter in 2020.

As the world descended into chaos, filled with heinous monsters, it created tense turmoil.

Cha Hyun-soo was played by actor Song Kang.

Sweet Home’s first season ended on a cliffhanger, with no plans for a second season.

A second season of the K-drama would be incomplete without Song Kang in the lead role, according to fans.

The original Sweet Home finale left many unanswered questions and storylines for Hyun-soo to investigate.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Sweet Home.]

Fans loved Sweet Home because of its gripping story and unique take on gruesome monsters.

The K-drama recently gained more popularity as a result of the success of Squid Game, which featured a high-stakes survival story.

Fans, on the other hand, were left in the dark about a second season of Sweet Home.

JTBC reported the K-drama was returning for a second season in October, according to Soompi.

From the first season, only Lee Si-young and Park Gyu-young were on the cast list.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” a Netflix representative stated.

Song Kang’s possible involvement in Sweet Home Season 2 was first reported by Soompi on December 23.

It was widely assumed that the actor would return to his role as Hyun-soo.

“It is true that we are in discussions about it,” his agency stated, “but nothing has been confirmed yet.”

Without Song Kang in the lead role, the storyline of Sweet Home Season 2 could be drastically altered.

The first season focused primarily on Hyun-soo’s journey and struggle to survive.

How ‘Happiness’ and Netflix’s post-apocalyptic Korean drama ‘Sweet Home’ are Similar

The webtoon-based K-drama follows a group of tenants who are trapped inside their apartment building.

Overnight, the world descended into chaos as people transformed into ravenous and mutated monsters.

People transform into monsters as a result of their deepest desires, which is the twist.

Hyun-soo moved into the residential building after losing his family.

As the residents try to flee the monsters, any one of them could turn against them.

Hyun-soo possesses all of the characteristics of a monster, including superhuman strength, agility, and the inability to die.

He fights to retain his humanity throughout Sweet Home.

His story is further altered by the cliffhanger.

Hyun-soo eventually meets Jung Ui-myeong (Kim Sung-cheol) at the end of the film….

