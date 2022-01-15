Season 2 of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Jonna Mannion Has 200 Bug Bites and a Missing Toenail

Season 2 of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Jonna Mannion Suffers 200 Bug Bites and Loses a Toenail

[Warning: The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 spoilers ahead, including the season’s final and winners.]

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge tuned in to see The Challenge: All Stars, a spinoff from Paramount(plus).

After yet another grueling final, The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 winners have been announced.

The two-day final entailed running in scorching heat, coping with dehydration and hunger, and performing well in memory games while getting little to no sleep.

And one of The Challenge: All Stars’ winners discussed her ordeal with bug bites and broken toenails.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 appeared to be particularly difficult for the cast, but Jonna Mannion and MJ Garrett came out on top.

They started the final with an overnight endurance challenge, followed by three more physical and mental challenges.

Finally, they had to complete an eating challenge before moving on to another memory game to conclude the competition.

“It’s crazy because when I came back for All Stars the first season, all I wanted to do was make a final because I’d never been there after doing five seasons,” Jonna told Entertainment Weekly.

“There was only one thing left to do now, which was to win, so it was a significant achievement.”

I’m overjoyed.”

Garrett expressed his delight at winning, but added that it was far more difficult than it appeared on television. “What they really don’t show of that final run is truly how exhausted we were,” he said.

“You could tell we’d been running all day and had logged somewhere between 50 and 60 miles before that last little sprint.”

MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast featured Jonny Mannion and MJ Garrett interviewing Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira about The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 finale.

More about the winners’ arduous experiences in the jungle were discussed.

Jonna described the temperature as “110 degrees.”

“And we were out in the middle of nowhere.”

I had 200 bug bites when I left.

I’m not joking.

It’s coming from the memory board.

In addition, [I] misplaced a toenail.”

“Getting the bugs off Jonna’s back was half of my job that day,” MJ added.

“There would be tarantulas crossing the path.”

Monkeys were hurling feces at us.

…This is what people don’t get about these…

