Season 2 of The Flight Attendant features Sharon Stone.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant welcomes Sharon Stone.

Buckle up! On January 1st, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation would

Sharon Stone will be joining the cast of The Flight Attendant for season two, according to Kaley Cuoco.

Here’s what she had to say!

We didn’t realize we needed this mother-daughter team!

On January 1st,

11, Kaley Cuoco announced on Instagram that Sharon Stone will be joining the cast of HBO’s The Flight Attendant for season two, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Kuoco said on Instagram, “Welp, I can finally share this news.”

“Hello mom, it’s me…

@flightattendantonmax @sharonstone seriously, what kind of life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s mother, alongside Cheryl Hines, Margaret Cho, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, among others.

Season one ended with Cassie confronting the real murderer of Alex (Michael Huisman) and receiving a new job offer.

According to HBO Max’s description, the Steve Yockey-created comedy series will begin with Cassie living in Los Angeles, trying to maintain sobriety, and witnessing a murder while also “moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.”

Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, TR Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Rosie Perez are among the cast members who have returned for season one.

While we wait for this pair to grace our small screens, check out what we know so far about season two of The Flight Attendant below.

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) will begin Season 2 in Los Angeles, “moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to HBO Max’s description.

“We moved the show to LA, and Cassie will be moving to LA, which will obviously not be a good move for her…she’s very black and white, and I think she thinks this is going to be an easy fix,” Cuoco said in May to E! News about the West Coast location.

It won’t all be yoga pants and juice cleanses for Cassie, as she will be at the center of another murder in true Flight Attendant fashion.

“She becomes entangled in another international intrigue when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder,” the streamer continued. “Season two has begun…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Sharon Stone Boards Season 2 of The Flight Attendant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)