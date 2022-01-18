Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’ expands its cast with Haley Lu Richardson and others.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast Expands With Haley Lu Richardson and Others

Season 2 of The White Lotus continues to assemble a star-studded cast.

F Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson have all joined the cast as series regulars, according to HBO, which confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday.

Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson, will be played by Abraham, who currently stars in the Apple TV(plus) series Mythic Quest, and Albie Di Grasso, a recent college graduate, will be played by DiMarco (Syfy’s The Magicians).

Hollander (The King’s Man) will play Quentin, an English expat on vacation with his friends and nephew, and Richardson (Five Feet Apart) will play Portia, a young woman on vacation with her boss.

Michael Imperioli, who completes the Di Grasso trio as Dominic, and Aubrey Plaza, who will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends, are the four new cast members.

Mike White wrote, directed, and executive produced the social satire, which follows a group of employees and guests at a luxury Hawaiian resort whose unexpected interactions result in even more unexpected outcomes.

The second season will relocate from Hawaii to a White Lotus property in Italy, according to rumors.

HBO, on the other hand, has not confirmed the location and has declined to comment on The Hollywood Reporter’s report.

