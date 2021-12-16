Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ has a release date and time, as well as an episode guide.

The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular fantasy shows.

The series, which is based on a popular book series and subsequent video game, premiered on Netflix in late 2019 and quickly gained a following among fans of all ages.

The Witcher, which is full of romance, gore, and mythical action, has received praise for its acting as well as its incredible special effects.

With the second season of the fantasy series set to premiere on Netflix in mid-December, fans of the show will have even more reason to rejoice.

The Witcher 2 has been in the works for over a year and a half.

Finally, on December 17, it will be available on Netflix, satisfying fans who have been waiting a long time to see Geralt of Rivia in action.

As a Netflix original series, The Witcher will most likely premiere at or around 12 a.m. PST.

Little is known about the acclaimed series’ second season at this time, except that most of the original cast members, including Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, will reprise their roles.

Fans do, however, have access to the episode titles, which provide a tantalizing glimpse into what the second season of The Witcher may hold.

Like the first season, the second season of The Witcher will have eight episodes.

Similarly to the first season, all eight episodes will be released at the same time on December 17, allowing fans to binge-watch the entire second season right away if they so desire.

According to IGN, the titles of seven of those episodes have been revealed.

“A Grain of Truth” is the title of the first episode, “Kaer Morhen” is the title of the second episode, and “What Is Lost” and “Redanian Intelligence” are the titles of the third and fourth episodes of The Witcher, respectively.

“Turn Your Back” is the title of the fifth episode, “Dear Friend” is the title of the sixth episode, “Voleth Meir” is the title of the seventh episode, and the season finale episode has a top-secret title that has yet to be revealed…

Looks like you have chosen… wisely. Enjoy the first of many #Witchmas treats! pic.twitter.com/EO5qinveQX — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 12, 2021