Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: How Yennefer’s Sacrifice for Ciri Redeems What She Has Lost

Season 2 of “The Witcher”: How Yennefer’s Sacrifice for Ciri Makes Up for What She’s Lost

When Yennefer of Vengerberg became a mage in The Witcher, she lost her ability to have children.

However, in Season 2 of The Witcher, Yennefer loses another aspect of herself, her chaos magic, which she treasured.

Yennefer spends part of the season trying to find a way to regain her abilities without succumbing to the Deathless Mother.

She realizes how truly extraordinary she is when she meets Ciri, who could be the key to her magic.

When Ciri is in danger, though, Yennefer makes the ultimate sacrifice for the Child Suprise.

During The Witcher season finale, the catalyst that causes Yennefer to lose her chaos magic occurs.

At Sodden Hill, Yennefer, Tissaia, and other mages battle Nilgaard.

Tissaia tells Yennefer to let go of her chaos as they slowly lose the battle.

Yennefer uses powerful fire magic to burn the forest infested with Nilfgaard soldiers because she does not want to see the people she cares about die.

However, Yennefer vanishes following the battle.

Fire magic is forbidden and has fatal consequences, according to the series.

To conjure fire, most mages disintegrate into nothingness.

Tissaia had been led to believe Yennefer had experienced something similar.

Season 2 of The Witcher, on the other hand, demonstrated that this is not the case.

Yennefer’s punishment for using fire magic resulted in her losing all of her chaos magic.

Yennefer Loses Her Magic in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2: New Netflix Clip

The Deathless Mother, or Voleth Meir, enchants Yennefer in Season 2.

Voleth Meir is a demon who has been imprisoned in a hut by witchers for all eternity.

Throughout the season, Yennefer hears Voleth’s voice in her head, urging her to perform specific acts.

When Yennefer is apprehended by local guards in Oxenfurt, she gives in to Voleth, who assists her in escaping.

Yennefer agrees to track down Ciri and transport her to the monolith outside of Cintra in order to reclaim her magic.

Yennefer agrees, but she soon realizes her error and the importance of Ciri to Geralt.

Ciri is possessed by Voleth by the end of The Witcher Season 2 and displays her immense power.

Voleth conjures a monolith and opens the portal to another sphere at Kaer Morhen using Ciri’s abilities.

The only way to save Ciri is for Voleth to take up residence on another vessel.

Ciri transports them to an unknown plane after Yennefer sacrifices herself and entraps Voleth in her body.

Voleth departs Yennefer when they arrive….

