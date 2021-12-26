Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: Jaskier Might Turn Against Geralt Due to His Secret Benefactor

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: Jaskier Might Turn Against Geralt Due to His Secret Beneficiary

Season 2 of The Witcher did not disappoint, bringing back a much-loved character.

As a result of Geralt’s abandonment in the first season, Jaskier sings a new song this time.

In his own story, Jaskier remains a bard while secretly assisting elves in escaping by boat.

Jaskier could only do so with the help of a mysterious benefactor, according to The Witcher Season 2.

As showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirms the bard’s benefactor, Jaskier may turn against the witcher in the season 2 finale.

[Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher.]

Yennefer has a complicated story to tell in the new season.

She not only lost her chaos magic after the Battle of Sodden Hill, but she is also under the control of Voleth Meir, the Deathless Mother.

She’ll need safe passage to Cintra once she stops the Brotherhood from killing Cahir.

Sandpiper, she learns, is a person who assists elves in fleeing to Cintra.

Yennefer had no idea that Jaskier, the bard, was the Sandpiper.

In Season 2, Jaskier has become enraged by Geralt’s abandonment and has written a new song about it.

Jaskier discovers that Yennefer is aware of his existence and that she is hiding due to her elf heritage.

He admits that unseen benefactors are assisting him and the elves behind the scenes.

The identity of the mysterious benefactor is never revealed, though it is hinted at at the end.

Ciri’s Destiny And Powers Are Tied to Her Hidden Bloodline, According to ‘The Witcher Season 2’

Dijkstra tells the owlsorceress Philippa to find the bard in The Witcher Season 2 finale.

He explains that it was long past time for the bard to repay his benefactor.

In an interview with Variety, Hissrich confirms that the bard Dijkstra is referring to is indeed Jaskier.

“Indeed, Jaskier [Joey Batey] is the bard that Dijkstra is referring to.”

“We learn early in Jaskier’s story that he is assisting elves and has a mysterious benefactor, but we don’t know who is pulling the strings that allow him to do this,” Hissrich said.

Dijkstra’s decision to include Jaskier in his plan could be a hint at something more.

Hissrich explains, “Now Jaskier will owe Dijkstra a favor.”

It’s possible that Dijkstra was aware of Jaskier’s ties to Geralt and Ciri.

By marrying Ciri, Dijkstra hopes to establish his rightful claim to the throne…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.