Season 2 of ‘The Witcher,’ Revealed a Crucial Geralt Item and What It Could Mean for Future Seasons

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher,’ Revealed a Crucial Geralt Item and What It Means for Future Seasons

The Witcher’s new season had a lot of Easter eggs and small details for fans to notice.

A small scene in The Witcher Season 2 revealed a signature Geralt item that fans of the video game will recognize.

It’s no surprise that the small Easter Egg has something to do with the famous White Wolf witcher, given how much of the new season takes place at Kaer Morhen.

What does the trademark item portend for future seasons’ storylines?

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher.]

The witchers lost one of their brothers, Eskel, in the second episode of the Netflix series.

The Leshy infected Eskel and took control of his body, transforming into a heinous beast once more.

Vesemir and Geralt have no choice but to kill Eskel in the process of the witchers’ battle with the Leshy.

A witcher’s demise is a big deal, and there are rituals to be followed.

Vesemir and the others have a drink in Eskel’s honor while Geralt talks to Ciri about what it means to be a witcher.

Fans of The Witcher Season 2 will notice something familiar near the end of the episode if they quickly press pause.

Geralt’s infamous medallion from the video games hangs to the right of Vesemir as he hangs Eskel’s medallion on the Medallion Tree.

This medallion stands out among the others on the tree.

Instead of being a coin, this version is shaped like a wolf head.

pic.twitter.comkFvHrW3c9t leo pointing meme.jpeg

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ Loses a Valuable Character and Friend

The meaning of the wolf head medallion may be unclear to fans unfamiliar with the video games or book series.

Geralt’s version is shaped like a coin with a wolf emblem, just like the other witchers’.

On Reddit, fans explain that the series version is based on the books.

“You carry the witcher’s emblem?’ the stranger reached into his jerkin once more and pulled out a round medallion on a silver chain,” one Reddit user explained.

It depicted a wolf’s head with fangs bared.”

According to GamePressure, the medallion was designed by Michal Niewiara of Platige Image.

“The medallion was a…,” he explains.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.