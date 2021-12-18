Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ reveals Emperor Emhyr Var Emreis, the White Flame’s shocking identity.

Emperor Emhyr Var Emreis, the White Flame, is revealed in Season 2 of ‘The Witcher.’

Season 2 of The Witcher has answered almost all of the questions that fans had after watching the first season.

The key to Ciri is finally revealed in the season finale, along with why Nilfgaard was so determined to find her.

Throughout The Witcher Seasons 1 and 2, Emperor Emhyr Var Emreis remained a mysterious and unseen figure.

Fans, on the other hand, learn the shocking truth about who he is and how it drastically alters the plot.

[Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher.]

Everything starts to make sense in episode 8 of the second season.

Nilfgaard had a dedicated plan to take over Cintra since the first season, with the main goal of finding Ciri.

However, as Ciri’s abilities grew and were further explored in Season 2, the question of how Nilfgaard knew about her fate remained.

Geralt is bothered by something after Ciri demonstrates her true abilities by conjuring a monolith at Kaer Morhen to open a portal to another sphere.

Geralt poses the question to Ciri and Yennefer after the events.

When did Nilfgaard realize Ciri was the key to their future? The show never fully explains why Fringilla and Cahir are so dedicated to Emperor Emhyr’s quest for Ciri.

The truth came out in the final twist.

The identity of Emperor Emhyr has never been revealed in the two seasons.

Emperor Emhyr appears at the very end of The Witcher Season 2, Episode 8, giving fans the shock of their lives.

In the throne room, Cahir and Fringilla follow him and explain why they chose to kill Francesca Findabair’s baby.

Emperor Emhyr reveals they were lying while taking credit for the action.

He ordered the baby’s death, and he claims he can no longer trust Fringilla and Cahir to help him.

“It was the best path to helping me find my daughter,” Emperor Emhyr says.

In a shocking reveal, Emperor Emhyr is actually Ciri’s father, Duny.

He has the same appearance as when fans first met him in season 1, except he has a scar next to his right eye.

Emperor Emhyr Duny explains why Nilgaard was the first to learn of Ciri’s prophecy and abilities.

Duny, Erlenwald’s Urcheon, was…

