Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ saw a lot of changes to Henry Cavill’s costume.

Season 2 of The Witcher premiered on Friday, and Henry Cavill appears to be more at ease in his costume this time around.

Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia, the Witcher, and is known for performing many of his own stunts and taking staged combat very seriously.

Costume designer Lucinda Wright explained the new modifications to Geralt’s armor made in Season 2 in an interview with JOE.

Wright claimed that she and Cavill worked together on his new armor, ensuring that it looked familiar while also incorporating the changes that both of them desired.

“I met him for an hour to hear what he thought about season 1 and the armour,” she said.

It was all about how to turn him into that killer, in my opinion.

How can he be moved?

All you have to do with Henry’s body is show it off.”

Wright revealed that she and Cavill created a total of eight new sets of armor for the titular Witcher.

She explained that having a second season to work on the show allowed her to build on previous work, saying, “With the principal characters, I didn’t just come in and change it; I evolved it.”

Geralt wears his swords across his back and draws them over his shoulder, a common fantasy trope but a difficult maneuver to pull off in real life.

One of the biggest challenges of designing this armor, according to Wright, was making the motion look natural.

“Removing it from the front and having it rigged in at the back was extremely important to me,” she explained.

“We rigged it up so that it’s tied on a buckle in the front and all the action is in the back.”

Henry can now raise his arm and touch his sword, which was crucial for him and me because his arm couldn’t go any further in season one due to the design.”

Another major achievement this season was the provision of holsters for Geralt’s magical elixirs, which he employs both in and out of combat.

“When I first met Henry, I asked him, ‘Where do your elixirs come from?’ He said, ‘They came out of nowhere,’ so I said, ‘Why don’t we make something?’ Henry said, ‘Why not something on…

