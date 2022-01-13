Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: Showrunner Explains Istredd’s Bigger Role in the Series and the Meaning of His Scene With Geralt

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: Showrunner Explains Istredd’s Greater Role in the Series and the Meaning of His Scene With Geralt

Istredd is one of the few people Yennefer trusted at Aretuza in The Witcher.

The blue-eyed sorcerer was a gifted historian who fell in love with Yennefer but repeatedly betrayed her.

According to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissirch, in The Witcher Season 2, Istredd will serve a greater purpose for fans.

His presence deepens the affection and love triangle that exists between him, Geralt, and Yennefer.

Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novel series will notice a difference between Istredd on the page and Istredd on the screen.

While Yenenfer is being trained at Aretuza, Istredd appears in most of Yenenfer’s timeline in The Witcher.

He is a knowledgeable scientist and historian who had a romantic relationship with Yennefer prior to her beatification.

Istredd’s increased involvement in the show, according to Hissrich, was a necessary decision.

In the original story, A Shard of Ice, Istredd is introduced.

However, he does not appear in any of the books.

“We decided to introduce him as a larger character and the historian of our world in season one.”

Hissrich told 1883 Magazine, “He’s always been a scientist.”

Istredd played a much bigger role in The Witcher Season 2 than most fans realized.

“He’s always looking around him, trying to piece together the mysteries of the monoliths or looking into the Elven struggle,” the showrunner explained.

Istredd is the one who asks the big questions, such as what Ciri should do in the midst of all the chaos, and is the one who approaches Codringher and Fenn for assistance.

“He gives the audience a chance to take a step back and see how what they’re seeing fits into the bigger picture,” Hissrich explained.

In The Witcher Season 2, Istredd has a greater impact due to his connections to Geralt and Yennefer.

Is it Yen or Yenna? Either way, it’s inconvenient.

Uncovering Ciri’s lineage and what it means moving forward is a big part of The Witcher Season 2.

Istredd plays a significant role in the story.

Triss sends Geralt to Istredd, and the adventure begins.

The monsters fought at Kaer Morhen have a magical element linked to the monoliths, which Geralt and Triss are aware of.

Istredd is an expert on the subject.

During the…

