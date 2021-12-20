Season 2 of “Vienna Blood” airs on PBS in 2022.

Season 2 of ‘Vienna Blood’ will premiere on PBS in 2022.

For another season, psychoanalyst Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and Detective Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) team up to solve crimes in early twentieth-century Vienna.

Season 2 of Vienna Blood will premiere on PBS in early 2022. Here’s what we know about the new season of the historical mystery series so far.

The new season of Vienna Blood premieres in January 2020, two years after the first season aired on PBS.

In July 2020, the show was renewed for a second season, and new episodes will premiere on PBS on Sunday, January 21.

10 p.m. on September 9, 2022

(Check your local listings for times).

Season 2 of Vienna Blood will air six episodes on Sunday nights through February.

13th.

PBS.org and the PBS video app will both have episodes available to stream.

In addition, beginning in January, all of Season 2’s episodes will be available to stream on PBS Passport.

ten.

PBS Passport is a unique benefit for PBS members; find out more on the PBS website.

In Season 2 of Vienna Blood, Doctor Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) team up once more to investigate strange and perplexing crimes in the cosmopolitan city of Vienna.

While the dazzling capital is brimming with new philosophical, psychological, and artistic ideas, there is also a troubling undercurrent of rising nationalism, antisemitism, and murder.

Three two-part mysteries will be featured this season.

A depressed Hungarian countess drowns in the bath while staying in a luxury hotel in Vienna Blood Season 2 Episode 1 “The Melancholy Countess, Part 1.”

Her death appears to be a suicide, and her psychoanalyst, Max, is the focus of intense scrutiny.

Oskar and Max form a partnership to uncover the truth about the countess’ death and save Max’s professional reputation.

The other two mysteries in this season involve a mutilated body discovered in a Vienna slum and a monk brutally murdered in a monastery.

The show’s name is Vienna, but is it actually filmed in Austria’s capital?

This is because the city’s personality is central to the show’s plots.

“One of the most important aspects of it is that the entire show is…

