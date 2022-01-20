Season 2 of White Lotus will visit a new exotic location.

Season 2 of White Lotus will be filming in a new exotic location.

In the second installment of Mike White’s The White Lotus, viewers will be whisked away to a sunny and luxurious setting.

The White Lotus welcomes guests with cold gelato, beautiful views, and pasta.

According to Variety, the HBO anthology series’ second installment will take place in Sicily, Italy.

According to the outlet, the cast and crew have been booked to film at the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons hotel, until April 1.

HBO has been contacted for comment by E! News.

The first season, which starred Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, and others, was shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Maui, where the cast and crew stayed throughout the shoot.

“It was one of the most unique experiences that I believe we all collectively as a cast and crew have had and will never have again, just because of the obvious logistics involved with the pandemic,” The White Lotus star Steve Zahn previously told E! News.

“I think everybody was just happy to be working… and then we were taking over the Four Seasons, which was pretty enviable,” director Mike White said of the conditions, adding, “I think everybody was just happy to be working… and then we were taking over the Four Seasons, which was pretty enviable.”

Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic Di Grasso, is played by the Academy Award winner.

Michael Imperioli, who will play Dominic, has already been confirmed by HBO.

In the sequel to The White Lotus, this The Order star will play F Murray Abraham’s grandson.

The Order’s DiMarco will play Albie Di Grasso, a recent college graduate who travels with his father (Imperioli) and grandfather (Abraham), according to Deadline.

According to Deadline, the Pride and Prejudice star will appear in the second installment of White Lotus as Quentin, an English expat on vacation with his friends and nephew.

The actress has been cast in the role of after starring in the HBO Max original film Unpregnant…

