Season 2 of ‘Yellowjackets’: Everything You Need to Know After Season 1’s Major Turns

Season 2 of ‘Yellowjackets’: Everything You Need to Know After Season 1’s Major Twists

Yellowjackets season 1 finale spoilers ahead.

Following its November 2021 premiere, Yellowjackets quickly became one of the most talked-about shows of the year, and its finale left viewers wanting more.

After surviving a plane crash, Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress) were stranded in the wilderness as teenagers (Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, respectively).

The women aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty as a result of their traumatic experience.

“Showtime is a gore-obsessed network.

But, fortunately, this is just a natural agreement on all of our parts,” showrunner Ashley Lyle told Slate in January 2022 about the show’s dramatic visuals and dark story lines.

“From the start, we knew we wanted the show to have a visceral quality.

Our goal isn’t to be shocking or provocative for the sake of being shocking or provocative, but to pick moments where the human body’s frailty is on full display and we’re not shying away from it.”

Before the January 2022 finale, the show was officially renewed for a second season, leaving fans wondering what’s in store for the survivors in the next chapter — and whether they’ll get to see more of the characters who didn’t seem to make it out alive.

Even though Jackie (Ella Purnell) died in the first season, some fans are hoping for a comeback.

Purnell, on the other hand, seemed to confirm that her time on Yellowjackets had come to an end following the finale.

The Maleficent actress wrote on Instagram at the time, “It has been the greatest honour playing Jackie and being a part of this sick little show.”

“Working alongside such ferociously talented people, creating our chaotic little family, exploring beautiful Canada, getting to workplay and learn from so many good humans, and seeing all of your reactions memes theories general hype has been one of the brightest highlights of my career.”

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me enough to give me this opportunity, as well as our hardworking and fierce team,” the UK native continued.

