Season 2 of ‘Yellowjackets’: Who’s Who, What’s Happening, and What We Know

Season 2 of ‘Yellowjackets’: Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

Yellowjackets pushes the boundaries of creepy storytelling.

The Showtime drama follows a high school soccer team after their plane crashes in the woods of Ontario in 1996, isolating them and forcing them to do unthinkable things to survive.

After 19 months, the teammates were saved.

But, two decades later, they are still dealing with the trauma of what happened in the wilderness.

The Season 1 finale of Yellowjackets was unable to tie up all the loose ends.

The good news is that Yellowjackets Season 2 is in the works.

From the plot to the cast, here’s everything we know so far about the film.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first season finale of Yellowjackets.]

After Adam’s death, the latest episode picked up.

It found the known survivors celebrating at their 25th high school reunion, which included a slideshow of Jackie’s photos.

In a flashback, Jackie got into a fight with the other girls over prom and was forced to sleep outside, where she died from exposure.

Natalie was about to commit suicide when she was kidnapped by cult members in the present.

During this time, she received a voicemail from Suzie accusing Lottie of emptying Travis’ bank account.

Another strange thing happened when Taissa’s sacrificial altar was revealed, which may or may not have aided her election victory.

The biggest shock, however, came in the final moments, when Lottie used the heart of a bear she had killed in a ritualistic ceremony.

She prayed to “the darkness [to]set us free,” with Van and Misty by her side.

Christina Ricci claims she was ‘dismissed, teased more’ in her misty costume for ‘Yellowjackets,’ and that it’made me angrier.’

Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson confirmed work on the second season of Yellowjackets has already begun in a series of interviews released after the finale.

While they were careful not to reveal too much, Lyle hinted that the cult would be explored further next season.

“We’re very interested in exploring the theme and concept of belief and what it means for us in terms of our worldview — how we interact with the world around us, how we interact with other people, and forge those relationships,” Lyle told Entertainment Weekly.

“We will absolutely investigate that as a result of this growing belief that…

