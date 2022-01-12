Season 2 Possibilities (Exclusive): Sarita Choudhury of “And Just Like That”

Sarita Choudhury, star of ‘And Just Like That,’ Discusses Season 2 Possibilities (Exclusive)

We’re more than halfway through the first season of HBO’s Max Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That! Fans have reconnected with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), as well as met new characters like powerhouse realtor Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury).

Seema is a self-assured, single woman in her fifties who refuses to accept anything less than she deserves.

“I’ve never played a character like this,” Choudhury tells ET of her initial trepidation about joining the franchise.

I’m usually cast in darker, indie films.

And then it dawned on me, wait, I don’t even know how to enter this series… I didn’t want to ruin this series, you know what I mean?” And then it dawned on me, wait, I don’t even know how to enter this series… I didn’t want to ruin this series, you know what I mean?”

Choudhury enjoys playing the juicy role despite her fears.

She confesses, “I’m kind of addicted to playing Seema now.”

“It was so nerve-wracking for me at first, and now that I’ve done seven episodes and had a break for Christmas and New Year’s, I don’t know, I miss her, which is something I’m not used to.”

Seema’s love life has the potential to rekindle some of the passion from the original series, as she is one of the only single characters.

Will we, however, see her date?

Choudhury teases, “You’ll get to see something Seema does, but I can’t tell you what it is.”

But don’t expect Seema to fall for any of the classic types of women’s dating.

Choudhury claims that none of the main love interests from Sex and the City would be appealing to her character.

“They’re not all duds; it’s just that when I think of who Seema would like, my heart skips a beat,” she admits.

“I feel like if you looked at the guys Seema went out with, you’d be like, ‘What?’… I think Seema would see one thing in someone and say, ‘Him,’ and then say, ‘Oh no, not him,’ a day later…”

She, I believe.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

‘And Just Like That’ Star Sarita Choudhury Talks Season 2 Possibilities (Exclusive)