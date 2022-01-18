Season 2 premiere date for ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and renewals for ‘Discovery’ and ‘Strange New Worlds’

‘Star Trek: Picard’ gets a new season, and ‘Discovery’ and ‘Strange New Worlds’ are both renewed.

The Star Trek universe is chugging along nicely.

The ViacomCBS-owned streaming service announced Tuesday that the anticipated season 2 premiere date for Star Trek: Picard, which stars Patrick Stewart in the iconic titular role, has been set for Thursday, March 3.

The series, which is currently in production, releases new episodes every week.

(In September, Picard’s third season was renewed.)

Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the upcoming Spock-Pike-Number One spinoff, have both been renewed for a second season.

Strange New Worlds, which will premiere on Thursday, May 5, has been renewed for a second season.

In addition, Star Trek: Lower Decks, which returns this summer for its 10-episode third season, has been renewed for a fourth season.

The sophomore season of Star Trek: Prodigy will return later this year for the second half.

“Four years ago, we promised to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and we’re keeping our word thanks to the incredibly hard work of our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, as well as the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount(plus),” said Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of the Star Trek franchise on Paramount(plus).

“As we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come, our current shows are now set up for the future.”

Watch the video below for more information.

ViacomCBS has two divisions: ET and Paramount(plus).

Sign up for ET’s daily newsletter to stay on top of breaking TV news.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, ‘Discovery’ and ‘Strange New Worlds’ Renewed