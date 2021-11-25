Season 2 Spoilers for ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: This Season, Several Cast Members Have Been Disqualified

Season 2 spoilers for ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Multiple cast members are disqualified this season

While MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 continues to air, The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 continues to pique the interest of viewers.

Season 2’s cast appears to be more pumped than ever to get back into the game after a long hiatus.

Rivalries, intense eliminations, and tears are already flowing freely from the group.

According to spoilers from Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, a few players are disqualified along the way.

They are listed below.

[Spoiler alert: Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars contains spoilers about disqualifications and who wins the season.]

For the first time in years, The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 cast includes many new faces.

After competing in season 1, a number of cast members returned.

Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Manion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Laterrein Wallace, Nehemiah Clark, and Teck Holmes are among the returning cast members.

Many fans expected Yes Duffy, the season 1 winner, to return as well.

However, it appears that he has decided to sit this one out.

Moreover, despite creating the show in the first place, Mark Long did not return for season two.

Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, Derek Chavez, Janelle Casanave, Jasmine Reynaud, Jodi Weatherton, Leah Gillingwater, Melinda Collins, MJ Garrett, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Pasquis, Steve Meinke, Tina Barta, Tyler Duckworth, and Tyler Duckworth are the newcomers.

All I Want For Christmas Is You by Cohutta would be on repeat all year if my house looked like it.

vTpA7oGx0I (hashtag)TheChallengeAllStars2pic.twitter.comvTpA7oGx0I (hashtag)TheChallengeAllStars2

Several cast members are disqualified throughout the game, according to The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 spoilers on Reddit.

Kendal, Casey, and Cohutta were disqualified from the game, according to the Reddit thread.

It’s unclear why they were disqualified, but at least one cast member appears to have violated the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol.

The Challenge producers take coronavirus protocol very seriously, as one player (Nam Vo) was forced to leave due to allegedly contracting the virus during Season 37 of The Challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 cast has to reenter quarantine at some point, according to a Reddit spoiler thread, after one of the cast members broke protocol.

It’s possible that you’ll be disqualified as a result of this.

Players can also be disqualified for a variety of reasons, including injury or fighting.

The fans will have to wait and see what happens.

Happy Birthday to our little lady!

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https