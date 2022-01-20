Season 2 Teaser Photos Show a Lady With a Rifle and a Corgi When ‘Bridgerton’ Returns to Netflix

When ‘Bridgerton’ returns to Netflix in Season 2, teaser photos reveal a lady with a rifle and a Corgi.

With the first season of Bridgerton, Shondaland took Netflix by storm, and they’re hoping to do it again with season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2 follows Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) love story, which is the second in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series of novels.

Fans, on the other hand, noticed several fantastic revelations in the new photos, including ladies with rifles and the much-loved Corgi — Newton.

Although many fans will be disappointed that Regé-Jean Page will not be by Phoebe Dynevor’s side in Bridgerton Season 2, there is another couple to fall in love with this time: Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma look stunning dancing in the latest Netflix photo teaser.

The news that the Viscount had his hand dangerously close to Kate’s chest while dancing together in a ballroom full of the ton’s men and women went viral on Twitter.

That corgi was also the subject of numerous tweets.

Newton finally has a face, according to fans who have already read the novel.

Kate and her younger sister Edwina (played by Charithra Chandran) arrive from India in Season 2 of Bridgerton.

Anthony begins courting Edwina, but Kate discovers his true intentions and confronts him.

According to a Netflix press release, “Edwina has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante.”

“She’s a sweetheart who never fails to charm.

But, despite her youth and naiveté, she knows what she wants: a true love match.”

The banter between Kate and Anthony in the Netflix Bridgerton Season 2 trailer reminds viewers of Daphne’s attitude toward the Duke of Hastings in season 2.

Will it be as engrossing as Daphne and Simon’s romance? We all hope so.

Julia Quinn, author of the ‘Bridgerton’ series, teases her friends about meeting Regé-Jean Page all the time.

On March 25, 2022, at 3 a.m., Bridgerton Season 2 will be available on Netflix.

EST, and it looks just as good as the first.

Furthermore, while the Bridgerton series is set in the past, the writers and creators love to emphasize feminism at every turn.

Ashley holds a rifle in the center of the frame in another photo, while the men fade into the background; it appears that viewers will get more…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.