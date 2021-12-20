Season 2 Trailer for ‘Euphoria’ Teases More Chaos

More Chaos to Come in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

Prepare for the return of Euphoria.

The Emmy-winning HBO high school drama premiered its season 2 trailer on Monday, giving fans a first look at the show’s chaotic cast of characters’ new adventures.

Rue (Zendaya) is dealing with the fallout from her relapse, attending meetings and becoming involved in a dangerous drug trafficking scheme.

After hopping on a train in the season 1 finale, Jules (Hunter Schafer) is back, concerned about Rue’s mental state.

Meanwhile, Nate (Jacob Elordi) appears to be as volatile as ever as he enters a dangerous-looking relationship with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie) considers how “sexy” she would look pregnant, and Fez (Angus Cloud) is concerned about Rue’s master plan — a valid concern, it appears, given the chaos that appears to be brewing.

Colman Domingo, Algee Smith, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, and Nika King are among the returning cast members.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Dominic Fike, and Minka Kelly are among the newcomers on the roster this season.

Here’s the full trailer for Season 2:

The drama series’ long-awaited return has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

The season 1 finale aired in August 2019, and as fans awaited the premiere of season 2, producers threw a curveball by announcing two “bridge” episodes, one focusing on Rue and the other on Jules, which will air in November 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

After Zendaya’s historic night at the Emmys last year, the anticipation grew even higher.

For her role on Euphoria, the actress became the youngest person in history to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya told ET that she was “very happy with the work that we’ve done so far, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it, really,” following her triumphant night.

Season 2 of Euphoria premieres in January.

HBO’s 9

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer Previews More Chaos to Come