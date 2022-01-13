Season 2 Trailer for ‘Love Is Blind’ Teases Emotional Journeys as Contestants Try to Find The One

After an enthralling premiere, viewers will find out if a new group of contestants can find their happily ever after.

Fans were mostly kept in the dark about who will be looking for love in the second season teaser.

“The whole point is about finding out who we are as people,” a voiceover says during the Thursday, January 13 trailer, implying that contestants joining the Netflix series weren’t just looking for romance.

Love Is Blind premiered in February 2020, two years after filming ended.

The show followed 30 men and women who were placed in windowless pods where they could talk to potential partners and form connections without knowing who they were talking to.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, the hosts, walked the contestants through the speed-dating process as couples formed and planned to marry in less than two weeks.

Season 2 brought back the couple.

Several success stories were featured during Season 1.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, on the other hand, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in July 2021, following their appearance on the Netflix show.

After a dramatic love triangle with Jessica Batten, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were another perfect match who stayed together.

Meanwhile, Batten, 36, had a tumultuous time on the show when she ended up leaving her then-fiance, Mark Cuevas, at the altar.

The Love Is Blind star recently admitted that her time on the show changed her perspective on dating.

“I didn’t date for quite a while after the show wrapped because it was such a traumatic experience,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021.

“I was just trying to duck and cover and stay under the radar more than anything else.”

She has since found love with Benjamin McGrath, whom she is now engaged to.

“Really a nice distraction from all the other things that were going on so publicly,” Batten told Us about her new relationship.

Vanessa, 41, teased that the second season will be even more engrossing as the search for love continues.

In a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the NCIS: Hawaii star said she knew right away that Love was the one.

