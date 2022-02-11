Season 2 trailer for ‘Sanditon’ teases new romance and new scandal.

Charlotte Hayward is returning to Sanditon, but she’s no longer the starry-eyed ingenue she once was.

Sanditon’s season 2 trailer has been released by PBS, and it appears that the show’s heroine is reconsidering her stance on love.

Will she be able to keep her independence in the face of several potential new suitors in town, or will she become entangled in yet another romance?

Season 2 of ‘Sanditon’: PBS Releases First Looks at 5 New Cast Members

Charlotte (Rose Williams) has returned to Sanditon, older, wiser, and possibly jaded.

Her previous summer’s romance with Sidney Parker (Theo James) fizzled out, and the seaside resort town now conjures up images of heartbreak rather than romantic possibilities.

According to the trailer (via Entertainment Weekly), while Charlotte was eager to fall in love in season 1, she’s starting her second summer in Sanditon in a much more cautious mood.

Lady Denham (Anne Reid) notices Charlotte’s single status.

“I see you’re stubbornly unmarried,” declares Sanditon’s wealthiest and most powerful resident.

“I believe that independence should be encouraged,” Charlotte responds, to which the older woman responds, “Oh, don’t be absurd.”

If Charlotte decides to rekindle her love life, there are plenty of eligible bachelors in Sanditon.

While Sidney and Young Stringer (Leo Suter) have left the field, they’ve been replaced by wealthy newcomer Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) and painter Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), as well as Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones), Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake), and Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays), all members of the town’s war regiment.

When Sanditon returns, a few familiar faces will be absent.

Fans will see more of Esther Denham (Charlotte Spencer) and her rakish stepbrother Edward Denham (Jack Fox) in the future.

Esther fell in love with Lord Babington (Mark Stanley, who is also not returning for Season 2) last season.

But Edward, who is hell-bent on inheriting his aunt’s fortune or, failing that, marrying a wealthy heiress, appears to be up to his old tricks.

And nothing is going to stop him.

He tells Esther, “I will not allow you to smear my name.”

Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) – she of the £100,000…

