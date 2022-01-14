Season 2 Winners of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Claims Production Gave Them a ‘Broken’ Checkpoint

Season 2 winners of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ claim they were given a ‘broken’ checkpoint by the production.

The Challenge: All Stars is a hit with fans of MTV’s The Challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 winners have been crowned, and the new season of the show brought back fan favorites from previous seasons.

So, who won Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, and what did they have to say about the “broken” checkpoint production gave them that could’ve cost them everything?

[Warning: The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 contains spoilers.]

Season 2 winners of The Challenge: All Stars have been revealed.

Jonna Mannion and MJ Garrett won the grand prize after crossing the finish line together.

And the final, which lasted two days, was no easy task.

The other teams were Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins, Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave, and Teck Holmes and Ayanna Mackins.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the final began with an endurance sleep challenge.

The first partner had to stand on a log while the other slept in a hammock, and then they switched.

TJ Lavin, the host, was back on the scene by dawn.

He explained that the teams had to run a long distance to reach the “nucleus.”

The nucleus provided instructions for three more checkpoints, which could be completed in any order the teams desired.

One of the checkpoints required a tethered bike ride as well as the completion of a puzzle.

The other two checkpoints required you to solve a memory puzzle.

Following the three checkpoints, the remaining teams (Ayanna and Teck withdrew) had to endure an eating challenge as well as another memory game involving numbers to reach a safe.

Jonna and MJ, the first team, opened the safe and won.

Jonna Mannion and MJ Garrett, winners of The Challenge: All Stars Season 2, discussed the final checkpoint in greater detail.

The duo explained how production provided them with a broken checkpoint with the safe in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“And this is where it got completely insane: we were trying to open it up and we knew we had the three right numbers,” MJ told the publication.

“We tried putting them in, but it wouldn’t open.”

‘Do we have the right numbers? Do we have the right code to open this?’ we asked production, and they said yes.”

After that, MJ stated that he and Jonna attempted to…

