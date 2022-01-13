Season 2 Winners of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Talk About the ‘Next-Level’ Finale — and How They’ll Spend the Cash Prize

Season 2 Winners of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Discuss the ‘Next-Level’ Finale — and How They Plan to Spend Their Cash Prize

This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars’ Thursday, January 13 finale.

This is what it came down to.

TJ Lavin wasn’t kidding when he said he wasn’t going easy on the cast of The Challenge: All Stars.

In fact, he put the final four teams through a punishing test.

The competitors could breathe a sigh of relief heading into the finals after Jodi Weatherton and Brad Fiorenza, who had dominated for much of the season, were eliminated in the final elimination after facing Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave.

Darrell, 42, and Janelle, 39, were joined in the finals by Melinda Collins and Nehemiah Clark, Teck Holmes and Ayanna Mackins, and MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion, all of whom had different reasons for wanting to be there.

In the end, MJ, 41, and Jonna, 33, were crowned champions — but not before Ayanna, 43, abruptly left the show in the middle of a challenge.

Jonna exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday about Ayanna’s departure, “I mean, I’m not really surprised because I was also in the race and it was so hard.”

“It’s the most difficult thing I’ve ever attempted.”

It was extremely taxing on the body.”

The whole thing was exhausting, according to MJ.

“It’s next-level stuff,” he explained.

MJ and Jonna, on the other hand, won the (dollar)500,000 prize through their own efforts, which the Tennessee native joked “weighs a lot” and is “very heavy.” MJ then sang his partner’s praises, saying, “We got very, very lucky.”

We worked well together as a team, capitalizing on each other’s strengths and compensating for each other’s flaws.”

He admitted that working for so long and then having a “common goal” that led to victory was “unbelievable.”

“It’s surreal,” MJ said to Us.

Now that they’ve won, the duo has their sights set on a few major purchases, which their children helped them choose.

“I promised my children a new pool.

“I felt like there was no way I could come back without winning because they were already planning it out when I left,” MJ, who has two daughters with, says.

