Season 21 Episode 22 Recap: Top 8 Announced Ahead of Semi-Finals on ‘The Voice’

Season 21 Episode 22 Recap: The Top 8 Are Announced Ahead of the Semi-Finals on ‘The Voice’

The semi-finals of VoiceSeason 21 are approaching, and episode 22 revealed the competition’s Top 8 artists.

The artists and coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande were eager to hear the voting results after an incredible night of challenging performances on Monday evening.

In addition to the eliminations, season 19 winner Carter Rubin and singer-songwriter Mae Muller performed at the Top 10 results show.

Blake’s wife, former The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, made an appearance as a special guest.

The Top 8 from Season 21 of The Voice are revealed!

[Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 21 Episode 22, “Live Top 10 Eliminations.”)

Paris Winningham of Team Blake was saved, as were Jim and Sasha Allen of Team Ariana.

Carter Rubin, the season 19 winner with Gwen Stefani, returned to The Voice stage to perform his new song, “Horoscope.” Blake, Kelly, and John were thrilled to see the teen back on stage, and the fans were delighted to see Gwen Stefani.

After that, fans were treated to a blooper reel from Season 21, which featured Ariana performing a Celine Dion impersonation.

In addition, Kelly used the word “navigate” once more, and Blake got up close and personal with the camera gear.

Let’s give a round of applause [email protected], who has made it into the (hashtag)VoiceTop8!

(hashtag)TeamLegend(hashtag)VoiceResultspic.twitter.com1W5g0ANXqI

Girl Named Tom, one of Team Kelly’s most popular artists, will advance to the next round.

The brother-sister duo reached No. 1 last week.

It’s no surprise that they’ve risen to number two on the iTunes country charts.

Fans heard more results after a commercial break.

Wendy Moten of Team Blake and Joshua Vacanti of Team Legend both made it to the Top 8.

Mae Muller performed her hit “Better Days” on The Voice Season 21 Episode 22.

Lana Scott of Team Blake and Hailey Mia of Team Kelly were the final two artists voted through.

All of Team Blake’s artists are safe thanks to Lana’s advancement.

Jershika Maple of Team Legend, Jeremy Rosado of Team Kelly, and Holly Forbes of Team Ariana performed for an Instant Save.

Let’s congratulate @iamhaileymia on making the (hashtag)VoiceTop8! (hashtag)VoiceResults(hashtag)TeamKellypic.twitter.comBFwKgGMvvl

Jeremy got things started with a moving performance…

