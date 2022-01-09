Season 3, Episode 10 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: Billy Gardell’s Bob Assumes the Role of Dele’s Stepfather

Season 3, Episode 10 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: Billy Gardell’s Bob Takes Over as Dele’s Stepfather

Season 3 Episode 10 of Bob Hearts Abishola, “Tunde123,” marked the return of new episodes of the Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku sitcom to CBS. The episode continued the plotline from the previous episode, in which Abishola’s son, Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.), returned to America.

Ebun (Saidah Arrika Ekulona), Abishola’s overly critical mother, also came along.

While her demeanor caused friction between Bob and Abishola, she assisted Bob in standing up for Dele as his stepfather.

Bob, Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley), and Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) surprised Abishola with a visit from Dele in Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3, Episode 9.

Ebun had also paid Bob a visit, prompting Bob to question his success with MaxDot.

Abishola defied her mother to defend Bob, but this caused a rift between them.

Then, in Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3, Episode 10, “Tunde123,” she discovered that her ex-husband Tayo (Dayo Ade) had given Dele a credit card behind her back.

Bob tried to reason with her, but her stress, combined with her mother’s, resulted in a fight between them.

Bob, played by Billy Gardell, was unflappable.

He took Dele out to play video games to cheer him up.

While playing games, Bob is approached by Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) and Kofo (Tony Okungbowa), who ask if Bob wants Abishola to kill them all.

Bob, on the other hand, was certain that his decision to give Dele a break was the right one.

After finally making up, Abishola and her mother returned home, but Abishola became upset all over again.

Goodwin and Kofo were giggling in Yoruba before realizing that, unlike most Americans, Ebun understood them.

They were gone in a flash.

Douglas (Matt Jones) attempted to stay for the video games, but Bob told him that he had to leave as well.

Abishola tried to reprimand Bob, but he refused, insisting that Dele needed more time to act like a normal kid.

Billy Gardell’s character in Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 Episode 10 wanted more say over Dele.

Abishola’s mother, much to his surprise, supported him.

However, Ebun had to say one last thing during dinner in the episode, so it might have been a fleeting victory.

Bob and Abishola appeared to have patched things up sufficiently.

Bob and Abishola’s wedding photos hung on the wall as the family ate…

