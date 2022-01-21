Season 3 Is Scarier Than Ever, And This Servant Teaser Proves It.

Season 3 Is More Terrifying Than Ever, As This Servant Teaser Proves

M Night Shyamalan’s twisty thriller Servant stars Nell Tiger Free, Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint.

Here’s a sneak peek at season three.

The drama is far from over now that Jericho is back.

Servant, the Apple TV(plus) series created by M Night Shyamalan, will return in January for its third season.

21 and, based on this sneak peek, things are about to get a whole lot weirder.

Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) brought back baby Jericho at the end of Season 2.

It’s unclear how Leanne managed to pull off that miracle after Aunt Josephine nearly killed her.

Some fans began to believe that Leanne is a saint or even an angel who has fallen from grace after the season two finale, but it appears that she is just trying to be human in the upcoming episodes.

Despite Leanne’s best efforts, it appears that the Church of Lesser Saints does not believe she can stay with the Turners and live a normal life.

“This cult can come back for her at any time,” Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) tells Sean (Toby Kebbell) in the official trailer.

And, as you can see in the exclusive sneak peek above, that time has come.

As a stranger loudly searches the Turner residence, we see Leanne tiptoe through it.

“There’s somebody in the house,” she whispers as she rushes into a closet and FaceTimes Sean.

The screen goes black as Sean frantically explains the situation to Dorothy, leaving us to wonder if Leanne will be abducted by the cult.

While fans of the show have been waiting for answers to practically every question they’ve had since the first season, it appears that Shyamalan will provide them in due time.

After all, the show’s fourth and final season will be its last.

In a December statement, the filmmaker confirmed the news.

“Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant has been greenlit for its 4th and final season,” she tweeted on February 14.

I set a goal of telling one story in 40 episodes, knowing full well that we wouldn’t be able to do so.

It was a big gamble.

Thanks to @AppleTVPlus as well as the (hashtag)Servant cast, crew, and fans.”

The “gripping mystery takes another surprising turn” in season four, according to Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV(plus).

