Season 3 of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Kicks Off a Chilly New Chapter First Look (Exclusive)

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 First Look (Exclusive): ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Kicks Off a Chilly New Chapter

9-1-1: A cold front is bearing down on Lone Star, bringing with it some significant changes.

In less than a week, the series returns for its third season, and only ET has the first look at the upcoming episode.

The episode, titled “The Big Chill,” picks up after the sophomore finale, with Owen (Rob Lowe) and the team dealing with the fallout of the 126 going up in flames as an unexpected arctic cold front brings an ice storm to Austin, as well as a slew of weather-related emergencies.

Meanwhile, Tommy (Gina Torres), TK (Ronen Rubenstein), and Gillian (Brianna Baker) are settling into new jobs, while Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra McClain) prepare for the birth of their first child.

According to the video, Owen has been suspended for an “unspecified” period of time, and the team must remain in their temporary firehouse assignments indefinitely.

The news astounds the group as they try to comprehend their unexpected new reality, as Owen reveals that the 126 will be demolished.

Owen reassures the team, “You kidding me, this isn’t the end.”

“This is only the start of the end.”

Mateo inquires, “Is it the middle?” because, well, semantics.

“They knock us down seven times, and we come back eight times.”

126 is where we call home.

Together, we built it.

To applause, Owen declares, “We’re going to fight for it together like a family.”

“They have no idea what they’re up against.”

As a result, we battle.

“Until hell freezes over, we’re going to fight and never give up.”

And hell certainly appears to have done so.

Below is an exclusive sneak peek at Season 3 from ET.

“We were eager to pick up where we left off last season, which was with the firehouse burning down and everyone being temporarily reassigned.”

‘We’re never putting the firehouse back,’ Billy said later.

We didn’t want that to just feel like BS; we wanted them to earn their way back to putting Humpty Dumpty back together.

So, for the first few episodes of the season, that’s exactly what we do.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Kicks Off a Chilly New Chapter in Season 3 First Look (Exclusive)