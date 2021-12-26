Season 3 of ‘A Discovery of Witches’: When It Returns in January 2022, Here’s How to Watch It

Season 3 of ‘A Discovery of Witches’: How to Watch It When It Comes Back in January 2022

In Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches, Diana and Matthew return from the 16th century, ready to take on the forces that seek to destroy their family.

In January 2022, AMC(plus), Sundance Now, and Shudder will air the final episode of the fantasy-romance series.

The final season trailer for ‘A Discovery of Witches’ teases a dramatic conclusion to the supernatural series.

The third season of A Discovery of Witches will premiere on January 7th.

The show can be seen on AMC(plus), Sundance Now, and Shudder in the United States.

AMC(plus) is a premium streaming bundle that includes content from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV, as well as full access to Shudder, a streaming service that focuses on suspense, thriller, and horror films and shows; Sundance Now, which focuses on drama, true crime, and international thrillers; and IFC Films Unlimited, which focuses on indie film.

(In addition to the AMC(plus) bundle, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited can be purchased separately.)

While new episodes of A Discovery of Witches will not air on AMC right away, they are likely to air at some point.

Season 2 of the show will premiere on AMC in June 2021, about six months after the first season was released on Netflix.

AMC(plus) costs vary depending on how you sign up.

If you sign up through Amazon Prime Video or Roku, it will cost you (dollar)8.99 per month.

If you have Xfinity, Dish, or DirecTV, the cost is (dollar)6.99 per month. SlingTV is (dollar)7 per month.

You can also sign up for AMC(plus) directly through AMC. Right now, if you purchase the annual plan, you can get 12 months of service for just (dollar)1.99 per month.

AMC(plus) subscribers have access to shows like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Killing Eve, Portlandia, and The Walking Dead, in addition to originals like A Discovery of Witches, Anne Boleyn, and the upcoming Interview With the Vampire.

After spending season 2 in the 1590s, vampire-witch power couple Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) are back in the present day in A Discovery of Witches Season 3.

However, when they return, they discover Peter Knox (Owen Teale) has been murdered…

