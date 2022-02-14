Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who’s in the Cast and How Can I Watch It?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, a popular Bravo show, is set to return for a third season later this month.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is a spin-off of its popular predecessor Below Deck, with all of the same drama and flare, but on a different type of boat.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will feature some returning cast members as well as some new faces.

Tom Pearson, Gabriela Barragan, Ashley Marti, and Kelsie Goglia join the cast of the third season, which is set in Menorca, Spain.

Marcos Spaziani, a Venezuelan chef, joins the show as well.

Captain Glenn, Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher all return for Season 3.

“Expect beautiful Spanish scenery, steamy crew hookups, and a whole lot of boat drama,” says the Bravo trailer.

The trailer teases new and old hookups and love triangles, as well as guest drama, heavily boozed-up parties, and dangerous sailing conditions.

Despite the fact that the show features wealthy people renting private yachts, the crew drama is usually the main focus.

The third season of Below Deck Yacht Sailing premieres on Bravo on Monday, February 21.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, the show will air.

On Monday nights, Bravo will broadcast the show live.

It’s also available the next day on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, as well as with certain premium subscriptions on Hulu and Sling.

