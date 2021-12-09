Season 3 of “Big Little Lies”: Nicole Kidman Speaks Out

Nicole Kidman Discusses Season 3 of ‘Big Little Lies’

Nicole Kidman has Big Little Lies Season 3 on the brain! During a Dec. interview, the Being the Ricardos star said she’d “love” to reprise her role as Celeste in the hit HBO series.

When asked what she would “revisit” in her career if she could tell more of their story in an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM program Radio Andy on July 7, she said

“I think we’d all love to do a Big Little Lies Season 3, you know?” she replied, though she admitted she wasn’t sure if a third season was in the works.

When Cohen asked if she and her co-stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley would return for a third season, Kidman replied, “I don’t know.”

“I know we’d work together again because we’re all such good friends.”

Laura had literally just texted me.

Last night, I was supposed to see Reese (Witherspoon) and Laura, but I had to work.”

Working with the all-star ensemble cast was a highlight for Kidman, who told Cohen, “The idea of being together and, you know, point in your life where you go, ‘It’s nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around, let alone on a…hit show like that.” She added, “But that is not, it’s not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it.”

Kidman seemed slightly more enthusiastic about a third season this week than she did in January 2020, when she told Entertainment Tonight that returning to Monterey “would take a great story.”

“That’s what we’re going to see if we can do,” the actress continued, “but right now it’s definitely more of a dream than it is a reality.”

“I’m sorry, but maybe someday.”

During an appearance on The Loop the same month, James Tupper, who played Nathan Carlson on the HBO show, said there was “a really good chance” of a third season.

“I mean, they’re not going to say yes,” he observed.

“But they have that yes look in their eyes.”

