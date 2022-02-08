Season 3 of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Second Famous Houseguest Evicted by Unanimous Vote

Season 3 of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: A Second Well-Known Houseguest Is Evicted by Unanimous Vote

The tensions in the Celebrity Big Brother house are rising!

The houseguests truly embraced the core values of the reality competition series in Monday’s new episode, which included long conversations held in hushed whispers, secret plans that only make sense if you don’t think about them, and grossly overestimating other people’s loyalty.

Teddi Mellencamp was the first houseguest to be booted last week, after a complicated series of unexpected twists that appeared to throw a few early alliances for a loop.

Miesha Tate has a close relationship with Todrick Hall, and the two are looking to cement their alliance with Mirai Nagasu while attempting to evict Carson Kressley.

Meanwhile, Chris Kirkpatrick, who was recently named Head of Household, is collaborating with Shanna Moakler to get rid of Mirai, whom they see as a threat due to her athleticism.

Mirai was on the chopping block at the start of the episode, along with Chris Kattan, whom Kirkpatrick claimed he was using as a pawn to get the Olympic figure skater booted.

Both Kattan and Kirkpatrick competed in the Power of Veto competition against Mirai, Shanna, Todrick, and Cynthia Bailey.

The challenge, which was inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming rom-com Marry Me, had the players competing in a Where’s Waldo-style game, looking for someone holding a sign that said “Marry Me” among a large crowd of sign-holders.

After several rounds, Shanna and Todrick were unable to break their tie, and the game was decided by a tie-breaker, which Shanna narrowly won.

Shanna decided not to use the Power of Veto because she was Kirkpatrick’s ally, so she kept Kattan and Mirai on the chopping block.

Kattan used his final plea before the vote to essentially ask the other players to vote for him and keep Mirai in the game, in one of the most unusual moments of the game thus far. Kattan, who fully admitted that he doesn’t really understand how the game works, used his final plea to essentially ask the other players to vote for him and keep Mirai in the game.

“I think it’s time for me to move on,” Kattan said to Mirai, “and you’ve been very dedicated to playing the game.”

