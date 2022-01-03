Season 3 of “Emily in Paris”: Everything You Need to Know

So Far, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continued to adjust to her new life abroad in Season 2 of Emily in Paris, and fans eagerly joined her on the bumpy journey.

Emily was quickly overwhelmed by the options Paris provided, both in her personal and professional lives.

The second chapter of the Netflix hit posed its own set of challenges, leaving the marketing executive more perplexed than ever about her future.

Emily is torn between staying in Paris or returning to Chicago after finally finding a place to call home.

By the end of the final episode, viewers were left in suspense, and Collins herself isn’t sure what her character will do next.

“I’m dying to find out what that decision is, because I have no idea.”

“I’m as perplexed as Emily was,” the actress told Elle after the second season premiered in December 2021, adding that she couldn’t predict Emily’s next move.

“I believe each has advantages and disadvantages.

Emily is probably astounded that [her boss]Sylvie would want her to accompany her.

At the same time, she’s developed a relationship with Alfie, and she’d like to visit London.

A Eurostar train ride will get you there in no time.

So I’m not sure.”

Despite the fact that she has no idea what is in store for her character, the UK native remains optimistic, saying, “I think there would be fun in both of those elements at the same time.”

Is there a world where both could exist? You have no idea.

In Emily’s world, I believe anything is possible.”

Emily’s complicated love life contributes to her difficult decision.

She walks away from Season 2 without seeing a future with either Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

“This decision stems from the realization that, ‘OK, I have to now leave that behind.’

And what does my future hold for me? My future cannot include this because I’ve just been shown that something else is going on that I can’t fight, and I Infosurhoy short summary.

