Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’: What We Know So Far

What We Know So Far About Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’

Emily in Paris, now in its second season, is one of Netflix’s most divisive — but also intriguing — shows.

The romantic comedy has been panned for portraying stereotypical French characters, ignoring culture, and lacking diversity.

Even though star Lily Collins promised that these issues would be addressed in season 2, some viewers were disappointed with the new episodes.

Despite this, many people can’t seem to get enough of the show.

Fans and non-fans alike are already wondering if Emily in Paris will return for a third season.

[Warning: This story contains Emily in Paris Season 2 spoilers.]

Emily in Paris Season 3 has not yet been renewed or canceled by Netflix.

On December 1st, a new batch of episodes became available.

Season 2 was announced about a month after season 1 was released in October 2020.

However, Emily in Paris’ popularity grew quickly at the time, so a renewal was likely a no-brainer.

Before making a decision, Netflix might want to take some time to assess any audience growth.

Emily in Paris would end on a cliffhanger without a third season.

In the season 2 finale, the marketing executive had to choose between staying in Paris and starting over with Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new firm or returning to Chicago for a promotion.

Emily also had to choose between pursuing Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and pursuing a long-distance relationship with her new boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who had to return to the United Kingdom.

Fans didn’t get to hear her answer, despite the fact that she appeared to have made up her mind.

Darren Star, the show’s creator, has already begun planning the next season, despite the fact that nothing is set in stone.

According to Elle, the showrunner has a “very strong idea” of Emily’s choices.

“I believe there is no right choice,” he explained.

“There’s no option that will make everything better and satisfy everyone.”

And I believe Emily is also a bit of a people-pleaser, and she’ll make a decision that will upset some people.

And next season, she’ll have to deal with it as well.”

Collins, on the other hand, told the publication that she has “no idea” what Emily will choose.

She’s also unsure of what’s going on.

