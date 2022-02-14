Season 3 of ‘Hospital Playlist’: The Main Cast Teases the Possibility of a New Season in a Reunion Photo

Season 3 of ‘Hospital Playlist’: In a reunion photo, the main cast teases the possibility of a new season.

The cast of Hospital Playlist is playing with the hearts of the audience.

The hit tvN and Netflix Korean medical drama was one of the highest-rated dramas on cable television in 2020 and 2021.

The second season of the Korean drama Hospital Playlist ended on a tearful note, but there was still a lot to discover.

A cast reunion contradicts director Shin Won-ho’s explanation that a Hospital Playlist Season 3 is not an easy decision.

Season 2 of Hospital Playlist ended with fans reaching for tissues as their favorite doctors embarked on new relationships and adventures.

A lot happens in the finale that has fans ecstatic, such as a kiss that cements a newfound relationship.

Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) and Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk) go from lifelong friends to lovers.

Fans were disappointed to learn that one of their favorite characters would be studying medicine in the United States.

The film Hospital Playlist chronicles the lives of a group of doctors who met in medical school and now work at the same hospital.

The Korean drama is one of the few exceptions to the one-season, 16-episode rule.

Despite the K-drama’s popularity, director Shin previously stated that a third season was not planned.

According to Soompi, a third season of Hospital Playlist is unlikely due to health concerns.

“I don’t think it’ll be easy to make a decision on whether we’ll continue with this story,” Shin said, “because I’ve accumulated a lot of concerns and exhaustion from producing my first drama with more than one season.”

The main cast, on the other hand, teased fans with the possibility.

The ‘Wise Life’ Series and the K-Dramas ‘Prison Playbook’ and ‘Hospital Playlist’

There’s nothing like a provocative Instagram photo to generate online buzz among fans.

Leading actor Kim Dae-myung posted a reunion photo with his castmates on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Because Kim, Jeon, Jo, Jung Kyung-ho, and Yoo Yeon-seok are dressed in scrubs and doctor coats, this isn’t your typical reunion photo.

Fans might think it’s an old photo, but it’s not.

Jung’s hair was shorter in Hospital Playlist, but it was longer in the Instagram photo…

