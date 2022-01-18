Season 3 of HSMTMTS welcomes Disney alumni Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles.

On Jan.

Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles will join season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, according to Disney(plus).

Here’s some exciting news!

You can bet that we are ecstatic about this news.

Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now in production, and the cast is truly saying, “We’re all in this together.”

Corbin Bleu, who played Chad in High School Musical, and Jason Earles, who played Jackson Stewart in Hannah Montana, are set to join the cast as guest stars for the new season, with Corbin playing himself and Jason playing Dewey Wood, the stone-faced, killjoy Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake.

Along with these two original Disney Channel stars, Meg Donnelly (Val) from Disney’s Zombies will be a guest star, and Adrian Lyles (Jet) and Saylor Bell (Maddox) will be series regulars on the Tim Federle-created series.

Josh Bassett (Ricky), Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Matt Cornett (EJ), Sofia Wylie (Gina), and Julia Lester (Ashlyn) are among the cast members who will reprise their roles.

We’ve been looking for someone like this, as Troy and Gabriella would say.

Frozen will be the summer musical, which makes this news even better.

According to the season’s description, “Season three takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, where the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen to determine who is ‘best in snow.'”

Music from Camp Rock and High School Musical will also be featured.

We’ll be binge-watching late-2000s Disney Channel shows while we wait for Corbin and Jason to get their heads in the game for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney Alums Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles Join Season 3 of HSMTMTS