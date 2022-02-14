Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ is currently filming, but production is expected to last until August 2022.

Season 3 of “Outer Banks” is currently in production, but it is expected to wrap in August 2022.

Since the filming of Season 3 was confirmed in December 2021, Outer Banks fans have been waiting for news.

We now have a little more information about the Netflix series’ filming schedule.

Here’s what we know about how long the Outer Banks cast plans to film the new season, as well as some fan speculation about season 3’s release.

“Big love to my @obx family as they begin shooting Season 3 tomorrow!!!! See ya’ll soon,” director Valerie Weiss wrote on Instagram on January 13, 2022, alongside a photo of the Outer Banks cast and crew.

Many fans expected filming to begin in February 2022, so Weiss’ announcement came as no surprise.

Now that fans are aware that filming has begun, all they want to know is when it will be completed, as this will bring them one step closer to the release of season 3.

Outer Banks Season 3 was set to wrap filming in August, according to What’s On Netflix.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there may be some filming delays, as there were with season 2.

However, for the time being, that is the filming schedule.

THE POGUES HAVE BREAKING NEWS

Some Reddit users believe Netflix will release the new season in August, based on an incorrect filming schedule.

“It could easily come out in mid to late August,” they speculated, assuming filming would wrap in May or June.

An exact filming schedule has yet to be confirmed at the time of publication.

Outer Banks cast members have been sharing travel photos on social media, according to Netflix fans.

Several fan accounts have shared collages of the cast while filming in Barbados.

Chase Stokes was spotted with a fan in an airport (via Instagram).

“JOHN B IS BACK! Chase Stokes in Barbados as a production member of OBX3,” another fan captioned a video with the actor.

Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays Carla Limbrey in the series, has also posted on social media about her visit to Barbados.

“Here we go again,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m jet-lagged.

Thank you so much.

“I’m going to the beach.”

BREAKING NEWS FROM THE POGUES pic.twitter.com/efe5GwUXyU — obxnetflix (@obxnetflix) December 7, 2021