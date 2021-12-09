Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ will answer five major questions for fans.

A Pogue is impossible to kill.

Netflix has finally announced Season 3 of Outer Banks after five months of anticipation from fans and cast members.

Season 2 left a lot of questions unanswered, so the writers will have a lot of explaining to do in the new episodes.

Here are some of the most pressing questions that Outer Banks Season 3 will address.

[Warning: The following story contains spoilers for Season 2 of Outer Banks.]

John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow), Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey), and new Pogue Cleo (Carlacia Grant) escaped Ward Cameron’s (Charles Esten) ship and wound up on a deserted island at the end of the season.

The Pogues dubbed the island “Poguelandia” and spent a few hours surfing, sitting around a campfire, and enjoying each other’s company.

At first, having a beach all to themselves must have sounded fantastic, but that kind of fun can’t last forever.

The group may be exposed to the elements for an extended period of time or may be unable to find food or water.

Furthermore, spending too much time together under difficult circumstances will almost certainly result in arguments.

The Pogues will have to find a way back to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but they won’t be able to do so because none of them have a way of contacting anyone.

Who is going to save them?

OBX3pic.twitter.comcrS9TNwyRi (hashtag)

The final scene of Outer Banks Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger: John B’s father, Big John Routledge (Charles Halford), appears to be alive.

Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell), whom many fans believed was also dead, paid a visit to Big John in Barbados, raising many questions.

First and foremost, how did Big John survive? He was last seen on an island, and fans believe he died there.

He wasn’t in the best of health when Limbrey went to see him, but he was still alive.

Fans have speculated that Big John’s scene with Limbrey was a flashback, and that he could be dead in that case.

Only time will tell if this is true.

The second major question raised by that scene is whether Big John and Limbrey are acquainted.

Big John spent months looking for the Royal Merchant treasure, and it’s possible that he came across Limbrey looking for the gold as well.

After all, Limbrey claimed that Ward had crossed her in the same way that he had Big…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.