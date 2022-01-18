Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Reintroduce an Original ‘Power’ Character

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will feature an original ‘Power’ character.

Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s hit drama series, returns with a bang.

The show was picked up in November of 2021, 10 months after it ended on a cliffhanger.

Patrick tries to hide his role in the murder of Jabari Reynolds.

Although he appears to be imprisoned on all sides, viewers have learned not to underestimate Ghost’s son.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 is only a few episodes away from wrapping up.

But, thankfully, the next one is in the works, and it will feature a character from the first Power series.

After the series’ second season premiered to high ratings, Starz decided to renew the show for a third season in December.

“The Power universe’s continued success and cultural resonance is unprecedented,” said Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch in a statement (via Essence).

“We’re looking forward to the third season of the star-studded series, which is set to begin production early next year, just in time for the release of Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

Theme Song for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Revealed by 50 Cent

Now that production has begun, casting information is being disseminated.

Some actors, such as Michael Rainey Jr., Method Man, and Mary J Blige, will almost certainly return, as will a few others.

According to Deadline, Monique Curnen will play a regular role in the upcoming season.

The actor is best known for his role as Blanca Rodriguez, an NYPD detective who relentlessly pursued the St.

Before switching careers, Patrick’s family was in Power.

She made a brief appearance in Ghost’s first season and will return in the second, “more determined than ever to deal with the unfinished business of her past.”

That’s more bad news for Tariq.

But Blanca should know that, like his father, he’s a master at deceiving authorities and getting himself out of the most difficult of situations.

According to Deadline, two other actors have been cast.

Lucas Weston, “an adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive at his family’s Wall Street firm,” will be played by David Walton, and Kiki Travis, an “Ivy League-educated” vice president of a Wall Street firm who “doesn’t come from privilege,” will be played by Moriah Brown.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.