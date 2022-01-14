Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Reveal Effie’s Backstory

Effie’s Past Will Be Revealed in Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

On Power Book II: Ghost, Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) is coming into her own.

Tariq St. John has been treated as a bit of a sidekick in the past, but that is no longer the case.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden Westen (Gianni Paolo) have realized how important she is to them.

Effie’s identity has remained a mystery for the most part.

However, it appears that she will be thrust into the spotlight in season 3.

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will feature a major tie-in to ‘Empire,’ according to the show’s creators.

Tariq is quickly running out of people who are willing to stand by his side.

When Tariq was released from prison in episode 206 “What’s Free?” he quickly discovered that Effie might be one of the few people who has his back.

In fact, there is a reason she has a larger role in season 3, but it may not be for the reasons fans believe.”

Her official character description reads: “Effie Morales, a Yale student no stranger to drama.”

“And in her quest for financial freedom through drug dealing, she encounters stiff competition in the form of her former Choate classmates Tariq and Brayden.

When Effie decides to rejoin Tariq and Brayden, she’ll have to decide where her loyalties lie: with herself and herself alone, or with people who have repeatedly shown their true colors.”

Riq appears to have quickly recovered.

PowerGhostpic.twitter.comzpshT2joit, ok playa!

Courtney A Kemp chose Tariq as the show’s main character for a single reason in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Effie has always been one of Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp’s favorite characters.

She also revealed during a recent Instagram Live that Ghost Season 3 will reveal a lot more about Effie’s backstory.

She also advised fans to keep an eye on Effie.

Effie is always about herself first, no matter how much she seems to like Tariq and how much she’s willing to help Diana (LaToya Tonoedo).

“Effie’s mother is a shambles.

Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live that “I’ll tell you about that later.”

“And, as regular readers of the series will recall, Effie’s brother is deceased.

“Keep in mind that he was murdered.”

It appears that the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.