Season 3 of ‘The Boys’ premieres on June 3, and here’s everything you need to know.

Season 3 of ‘The Boys’ premieres on June 3—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Amazon Prime has a number of original shows and movies, including The Boys, a popular comic book series.

The first season of The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime in the summer of 2019, with the second season following in September of 2020.

Now that the third season has a release date, many fans of the show are digging deep to learn everything they can about the hit show—and what information has been released about the upcoming third season so far.

According to IMDb, The Boys is based on a popular comic book series.

Despite featuring many of the popular superhero tropes, the show manages to completely turn the genre on its head, with a plot that follows a group of enhanced individuals known as the “Seven,” who, while considered heroes by the general public, commit heinous acts in private.

The Boys, led by Billy Butcher, are vigilantes out to bring down not only the Seven, but also Vought International, the organization that manages the heroes.

The Boys, which stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Chace Crawford, debuted on Amazon Prime Video to critical acclaim, with critics and fans praising the acting, writing, and clever humor.

The Boys fans were clamoring for more after the second season premiered in September 2020.

The series was renewed for a third season around the time of the second season’s premiere; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed filming for a long time, with showrunner Eric Kripke admitting that the third season was extremely difficult to create.

“Everything is slower, harder, and takes longer.”

It’s been extremely difficult.

To their credit, the team has performed admirably,” Kripke said.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer, and the good news is that they’ll be able to see all of their favorite characters again.

According to Insider, all of the cast members from the second season, including Billy Butcher, Hughie, and the “Supe” quad, will return for the upcoming third season of The Boys, as well as…

