Season 3 of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Everything We Know So Far

What We Know So Far About Season 3 of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’

MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion were crowned champions of Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars and received (dollar)500,000 to split.

The Challenge 38 doesn’t start filming until March.

Fans of the long-running reality competition show won’t have to wait long for new episodes.

Because the third installment of All Stars has already been completed.

The third season is expected to premiere on Paramount(plus) before MTV’s The Challenge 38, according to rumors.

So far, here’s everything we know about season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars.

MTV has aired The Challenge in various forms since the mid-1990s.

The idea for the All Stars came from Road Rules alum Mark Long, who tweeted about bringing back “old school” cast members from The Real World and Road Rules in the summer of 2020.

The All Stars spinoff is distributed by Paramount(plus), whereas the original series is still broadcast on MTV.

It was a huge hit for the first two seasons.

In All Stars, 22 former members of the Challenge cast compete for a prize of (dollar)500,000.

Season 3 was shot before the second season aired.

MTV has yet to reveal the season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars.

However, according to some cast leaks, a number of fan favorites will return.

Of course, there will be villains.

Yes Duffy, the season 1 winner, is among the rumored male contestants for Season 3.

The lineup also includes Brad Fiorenza, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Jordan Wiseley, MJ Garrett, Nehemiah Clark, Syrus Yarbrough, Tyler Duckworth, Wes Bergmann, Laterrian Wallace, and Mark Long.

One name stands out among the rumored female cast members: Roni Martin, who hasn’t been seen on Challenge since The Gauntlet in 2003-2004.

The Road Rules Northern Trail alum’s first two Challenge seasons, Real WorldRoad Rules Challenge and Gauntlet 1, were both won by her.

She is the only female athlete who has won multiple seasons.

Cynthia Roberts, another “old school” cast member on the women’s side, is a Real World Miami alum who hasn’t appeared on the show since Battle of the Sexes 2 in 2004-2005.

She was the first woman to win The Challenge, then known as Road Rules All Stars.

Apart from Martin and Roberts, the women who are expected to appear in All…

