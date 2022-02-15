Season 3 of “The L Word: Generation Q” is on the way.

Since the shocking finale of Season 2 of The L Word: Generation Q, fans have been eagerly anticipating new episodes of the hit Showtime series.

Generation Q is a spin-off of the 2004 show The L Word, and it features a mix of original and new characters in an exploration of all types of relationships.

The series has successfully won over new and old fans alike, with its romance, drama, and juicy story turns.

Showtime announced in February that The L Word: Generation Q would be renewed for a second season.

But when will it be shown?

The news came almost five months after the second season ended, sparking much speculation about the show’s future.

Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull will all return for season three, according to a press release shared with.

It will be “executively produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon, and original series stars Beals, Moennig, and Hailey, as well as original series stars Beals, Moennig, and Hailey.”

While the exact date for The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 is unknown, the show will return in 2022, according to the statement.

Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Others React to ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Renewal News

All of the characters reached a fork in the road in their personal or professional lives at the end of the previous season.

Bette Porter (Beals) became embroiled in a love triangle with Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman) and Pippa Pascal (Vanessa Williams); Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) learned that Tom Maultsby (Donald Faison) was planning to propose; and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig) appeared to separate from Tess Van De Berg (Jamie Clayton).

Meanwhile, Dani Nez (Mandi) was arrested after missing a court appearance; Sophie Suarez’s (Zayas) relationship with Sarah Finley (Toboni) stalled due to Finley’s drinking; and Micah Lee (Sheng) was still figuring things out with Maribel Suarez (Jillian Mercado).

Season 3 will reveal the outcomes of all of these complicated life and love affairs, according to the press release.

Fans can watch previous episodes of the show on Showtime while we wait for it to return.

If you don’t have a subscription, the network offers a free 30-day trial.

