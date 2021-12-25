Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’: Why Diego’s Love Interest from Season 1 Might Appear

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be available on Netflix in a few months.

That doesn’t stop us from speculating on all of the potential storylines for the upcoming season.

When time travel is involved in a show like The Umbrella Academy, all bets are off as to who is dead and who is alive because anything can happen at any time.

We believe that Diego’s love interest, Eudora Patch, who died in season 1, will make a comeback in the upcoming season.

The Hargreeves siblings were more disjointed than ever when Netflix released the live-action series The Umbrella Academy.

The kids grew up and went their separate ways in adulthood, pursuing different goals.

When Reginald Hargreeves, their adoptive father, died, it set in motion the events that would eventually bring the remaining six Hargreeves children together.

Diego, in particular, never seemed to be able to shake his childhood memories of crime-fighting.

He enrolled in the police academy but was eventually expelled.

However, in the Netflix series, the reasons for his dismissal are not made clear.

Diego considers himself a vigilante, but his refusal to follow the law (even if it is for the greater good) frequently gets him in trouble with the local cops.

Detective Eudora Patch is investigating the incident at Griddy’s Doughnuts when we first meet her in The Umbrella Academy Season 1.

She becomes enraged when she discovers Diego has already questioned a witness and tells him to leave the scene.

The conversation that follows implies that the two were once more than friends, and Diego still has feelings for her.

Unfortunately, while looking into a clue about Diego’s missing brother, she falls into a trap set for Number Five.

Cha Cha shoots her in the back and kills her.

Eudora has already died when Diego arrives.

