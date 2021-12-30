Season 3 of ‘The Witcher’: The Showrunner Discusses Plans to Explore Leading Queer Characters: ‘I Found, Historically, That a Lot of Fantasy Was Written by Men, for Men.’

Season 3 of ‘The Witcher’: Showrunner Discusses Plans to Explore Leading Queer Characters: ‘I Found, Historically, That a Lot of Fantasy Was Written by Men, for Men,’

Netflix confirmed a third season before the premiere of The Witcher Season 2.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is also the showrunner, intends to adapt all of Andrzej Sapkowski’s book installments as well as the main characters.

According to Hissrich, The Witcher Season 3 will most likely focus on key characters’ sexual identities from the books.

A new owl and sorceress are among the cast of characters.

The possibility of Ciri discovering her sexuality, which was hinted at in Sapkowski’s stories, is also included in the new season.

The fate of the Netflix series is dependent on Sapkowski, according to Hissrich, who previously told The Wire.

The showrunner intends to adapt all of his books.

She doesn’t see the point in “continuing to create stories after his deliberate end.”

She explains that each season roughly corresponds to each book installment’s storylines.

Season 3 of The Witcher will adapt the book Time of Contempt.

“There’s a lot of action, and there’s a lot of stuff that is just jaw-dropping when you get to it.”

“As a result, we’re really letting that drive our storytelling,” the showrunner said.

Hissrich also revealed to Digital Spy that the third season’s story will delve deeper into certain characters’ sexual orientation.

Hissrich discusses how The Witcher Season 3 will deal with existing and new queer characters, as well as their stories, in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy.

She explains that the new season presents an opportunity to highlight various relationships.

“We have Phillipa, who is most well-known… I’d call her a queer icon among book readers.”

We delve into her persona.

The showrunner stated, “It’s not something we shy away from.”

Ciri’s sexuality is hinted at in the books but never fully fleshed out, according to Hissrich.

As a fantasy genre, The Witcher has a message to deliver to its audience.

“I think one of the things we try very hard to show with The Witcher is that fantasy is for everyone and represents everyone,” Hissrich said.

Much of fantasy content is “written by men, for men,” according to the showrunner.

As a female showrunner, Hissrich saw “amazing books with these really strong female characters or queer characters,” and she wanted to find a way for viewers to feel included in a historically gatekept genre by watching the series.