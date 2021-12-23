Season 3 of ‘The Witcher’ will have to answer three questions when it premieres on Netflix.

Season 2 of The Witcher embraced a more linear storytelling format, leaving less confusion in its wake than Season 1 of the Netflix series.

That isn’t to say that fans aren’t left with questions after watching the new episodes.

Indeed, Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) most recent adventure with Ciri (Freya Allen) sparked a lot of anticipation for The Witcher Season 3.

Season 2 of The Witcher delves deeper into Ciri’s fate, explaining why Geralt’s new charge is a child of prophecy.

Ciri has “Elder Blood,” which grants her supernatural abilities, according to the Netflix series.

Not only can it be used to create new Witchers, but it also gives the elves hope.

Ciri, a descendant of the elven sorceress Lara Dorren, can assist them in regaining their power.

As a result, she poses a threat to many of the Continent’s humans.

Ciri’s power, if unchecked, has the potential to destabilize more than just power structures.

In season 3, The Witcher will have to delve deeper into this topic to see if Ciri’s Chaos is truly cause for concern.

Another important question is why the Wild Hunt is pursuing her.

Everyone seems to want something from Ciri, but the Netflix show hasn’t gone into much detail about the Wild Hunt and what it wants from the Cintra princess.

Following the group’s appearance in the finale, it appears that the third season will provide more information about them.

Geralt’s relationship with Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) was shattered in The Witcher Season 2, especially after she tried to reclaim her Chaos using Ciri.

Geralt insists that he cannot forgive her at the end of the episode.

Yennefer, on the other hand, is asked to stay and teach Ciri how to control her abilities.

That sets up an intriguing dynamic for The Witcher Season 3, with the show’s main characters indicating that they will be reunited for a while.

Given Geralt and Yennefer’s feelings for each other, we must assume that being so close will force them to make amends.

After all, they appear to still have feelings for each other.

One of the most significant twists is yet to come…

