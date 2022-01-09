Season 3 Return Date, What to Expect, and Where to Watch New Episodes of ‘Nancy Drew’

Season 3 Mid-Season Return Date, What to Expect, and Where to Watch New Episodes of “Nancy Drew”

Nancy Drew Season 3 will soon return to the CW after a few weeks off for the holidays. The season ended with a very emotional episode that toyed with the Nancy-Ace-Agent Park love triangle.

Looking ahead, the story appears to be only going to get more intense — and possibly more heartbreaking — from here.

The latest episode is one that fans will not want to miss.

Here’s when Nancy Drew’s mid-season premiere will air, as well as what to expect and how to catch up on the season thus far.

[Warning: this story contains spoilers for Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 9, “The Voices in the Frost.”]

There are only a few days until Nancy Drew returns to television in 2022, now that the year has arrived.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 10 is set to air on Friday, January 10th, according to TV Insider.

The new episode will air at 9 p.m., following Penn and Teller: Fool Us, as usual.

Season 3 will last an unknown amount of time, according to the CW.

Seasons 1 and 2 both had 18 episodes, so season 3 is likely to follow suit.

If this is correct, the season should end around the end of February if there are no more breaks.

In Horseshoe Bay, everyone is about to be brutally honest.

The Drew Crew will share their deepest, most truthful thoughts thanks to a town ritual in Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 10, “The Confessions of the Long Night,” according to Nerds and Beyond.

TRUTH HURTS – At a town-wide cocktail party, a truth-inducing ritual takes hold, resulting in explosive emotional confessions and a surprising romantic connection for Nancy (Kennedy McMann).

Meanwhile, one of Ryan’s (Riley Smith) business associates arrives in town with an offer that could be linked to a recent wrongful death.

Maddison Jaizani, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Scott Wolf also star.

Andrea Thornton Bolden wrote the episode, and Jesse Ellis directed it.

Even more information is available in the episode’s promo video, which can be seen above.

Ace (Alex Saxon) was trapped in a parallel dimension with Hannah (Carmen Moore) in episode 9, as fans might recall.

Regrettably, he never got the chance to express his feelings to Nancy.

As a result, it appears that Nancy and Agent Park (John Harlan Kim) will become friends.

Alex and Hannah, on the other hand…

